Homicide victim identified

The state Medical Examiner identified the victim of Saturday morning’s homicide outside a south Lawton nightclub.

Christopher Alexander Pugh, 23, was killed from “multiple gunshot wounds,” according to Amy Elliott, Medical Examiner information officer. The manner of death is ruled a homicide, the city’s fifth this year.

Pugh and another man were found shortly after 2:30 a.m. by police suffering from gunshot wounds outside the K9 Motorcycle Club’s bar, 1906 W. Lee. The other man was suffering a wound to his leg and taken to Comanche County Memorial Hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries. Pugh was found dead on the pavement. According to emergency radio traffic, an officer said it appeared he had suffered at least one wound to the back of the head.

A woman was arrested in connection with the shooting.

Witnesses told police an altercation began in the clubhouse’s bar and spilled out into the parking lot before the shooting took place. Detectives spoke with the woman who admitted to having having a chamber-loaded pistol in her back waistband while drinking at the bar. She said she fired the weapon once outside. She admitted she didn’t have a conceal and carry permit and the gun was confiscated by police.