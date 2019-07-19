Homicide call result of ‘doxxing’ and ‘swatting’

Lawton police responded to a report of a possible homicide Thursday and learned it was part of a “doxxing” and “swatting” incident.

Officers were called around 3:30 p.m. to a home in the 6300 block Northwest Andrews on a suspicious call about a possible homicide that had just happened at a home in that area, according to Sgt. Tim Jenkins, LPD information officer.

“Officers arrived and made contact with the residents in the home, including the resident that owned the phone that the call came from,” Jenkins said. “She advised that she did not make the call and that there was nothing going on at the residence.”

Through further investigation, it was learned that the call came from someone who was hacking the female’s phone and using her number to make the false calls, Jenkins said. The person, a male, is located overseas and utilizes a process known as “doxxing” and “swatting.”