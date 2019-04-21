Holy City Pageant remains mainstay

Whether it’s your first time or 52nd, it remains a sight to behold.

Guests came from Oklahoma and beyond to see the 94th rendition of “The Prince of Peace,” the annual Easter pageant at the Holy City of the Wichitas on Saturday night. And while it has undergone plenty of changes over the years, the longest-running passion play of its kind in North America is as poignant and important as ever.

The pageant began as a sunrise service, beginning around midnight and timed to end as the sun came up. It was later changed to avoid conflict with morning Easter services, and now begins at dusk, which was approximately 8:15 p.m. Saturday. Guests began arriving hours in advance, as they do every year, having picnics and speaking with cast members prior to the play.

“We got here later than we wanted, got here about 3 p.m.,” David Doerio, of Mustang, said. “We’ve been trying to get out here for years, everyone tells us we need to get out here.”