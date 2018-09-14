Hiring event tries to match up military with local job openings

When it comes to teaching, veterans make the grade.

Oklahoma Troops to Teachers recruiter Dennis Purvis should know. After 20 years of service in the Air Force, he retired in 2001 with the rank of technical sergeant in the field of information systems and communications. At the time of the 9/11 attacks he was working as a contractor with the Defense Information Systems Agency at Tinker Air Force Base.

But his most rewarding job was the nine years he taught American history, world history and geography at Crutcho Public Schools in Oklahoma City. He says he never taught from the books but related the history of the American Revolution in a way he knew would stick with his students.