Hikers urged to take precautions

Weather forecasts for the upcoming week have placed the Wichita Mountains Wildlife Refuge under a heat advisory, according to the National Weather Service.

With the safety of visitors in mind and heat in excess of 100 degrees expected to continue through the weekend, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service will prohibit hiking on and off trail across the refuge and close activities at Mount Scott and within the Charon’s Gardens Wilderness Area, effective Aug. 8.

Refuge roadways will remain open to motorized vehicles and bicycles. Similarly, front country camping at Doris Campground, fishing, wildlife observation, photography, and picnicking will not be impacted.

The Refuge Visitor Center located near the Oklahoma 49-115 junction is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily and can provide alternative suggestions to hiking or camping.

These weather conditions, coupled with the rocky and rugged terrain of the refuge, pose extreme risk to visitors, refuge staff, and emergency response personnel who may be called upon for search and rescue operations during the extreme heat. Refuge regulations allow refuge managers to restrict uses on refuge lands “… in the event of a threat or emergency endangering the health and safety of the public or property.”