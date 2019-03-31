Highway, airport development needed

EDITOR’S NOTE: The Lawton Fires Patriots is a subgroup of the Lawton Fort Sill Chamber of Commerce dedicated to support the missions of Fort Sill. This is the last in a series of articles submitted by members of the Fires Patriots explaining their five-year strategy.

We recognize that to fully reach our potential in attracting business and further develop existing businesses, a completely developed transportation infrastructure is required. This includes both highway and airport development to meet the anticipated future demands for product shipping, the addition of more commercial flights, and the growing demands of Department of Defense for deployments and the movement of soldiers for training purposes.

The City of Lawton is proud of its partnership with Fort Sill and the assets that Fort Sill offers to the Army’s missions around the world. While we are pursuing federal projects to enhance Fort Sill’s deployment capabilities, the City of Lawton is providing temporary facilities that will be delivered to the Army soon. This includes a secure, fully functional Airfield Departure Arrival Control Group (ADACG) facility and flexible use of all other airport facilities to accommodate any size of deployment/re-deployment – from a single aircraft mission to multiple aircraft/cargo/personnel packages.

Along with the enhanced military deployment capabilities, the City also is embarking on a $12 million renovation of its civilian commercial air terminal. We recognize in the future that passenger traffic will increase and Lawton Fort Sill needs enhanced capability to handle the additional load. This modern terminal will include optimized workflows and a jet-bridge to allow for all-weather embarking/disembarking of passengers. Government officials using commercial air services will experience a much smoother transition, and they will not have to travel to surrounding cities to meet their needs. Lawton serves destinations around the world through its connection to Dallas Fort Worth International Airport.