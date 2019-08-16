High-speed chase turned foot race ends with Taser, tackle and jail

A man known as “Chongo” is being held on $50,000 bond following a high-speed vehicle chase turned foot pursuit early Tuesday morning.

David Moses Bara, a.k.a. “Chongo,” 32, of Lawton, made his initial appearance Wednesday in Comanche County District Court where he received a felony charge of endangering others while eluding/attempting to elude police, as well as six misdemeanor counts of resisting an officer, obstructing an officer, driving with license cancelled/suspended/revoked, driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of drugs, failure to pay taxes due to the state and speeding in excess of lawful maximum limit, records indicate.

Due to four prior felony convictions, Bara could face up to 20 years in prison if convicted of the felony.

Lawton police clocked Bara driving 41 in a 25 mph zone while traveling eastbound on Southwest G Avenue around 12:45 a.m. and attempted to make a traffic stop. LPD Officer Jonathan Serrano said he dropped into a high-speed pursuit through the neighborhoods before stopping the vehicle near the intersection of Southwest 5th Street and Park Avenue.