Heritage luncheon speaker describes roller coaster her tribe has endured

Family members trying to wait out a Category 3 hurricane and an island fast disappearing into the Gulf of Mexico shaped the speaker’s storyline for the National Native American Heritage Month Luncheon at Fort Sill on Thursday.

Theresa Billiot has been an associate professor of marketing at Cameron University since 2012. She has led 31 of her students to win gold, silver or bronze American Advertising Awards for TV commercials they did for seven Chevrolet dealerships across southwest Oklahoma and north Texas.

As an enrolled member of the United Houma Nation, Billiot told of how her tribe had to move from its ancestral homeland in central Louisiana to the floodplains of the Mississippi River in south Louisiana, and how the oil and gas industry has affected them.