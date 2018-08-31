Henry Post Army Airfield will observe its 100th anniversary

Pilot Bob Carlton of Vertigo Airshows, Albuquerque, N.M., will dazzle the crowd with jet-powered aerobatics when he brings his SubSonex Microjet to the free airshow marking the 100th anniversary of Henry Post Army Airfield.

The airfield will celebrate its centennial with a "kid-friendly" airshow from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. Also, Fort Sill Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation will bring Kool & The Gang and Lecrae to Lucas Polo Field for a free concert at 7 p.m. today.