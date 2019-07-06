Heath pleads guilty to federal guns, explosives counts

A 51-year-old Lawton man pleaded guilty Thursday to federal charges of possessing guns and explosives.

Phillip James Heath pleaded guilty to being a felon in possession of explosives and firearms, according to Timothy J. Downing, United States Attorney for the Western District of Oklahoma.

Heath was charged federally on Feb. 4 with possession of firearms after a felony conviction. According to an affidavit executed by a special agent with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, on the morning of Jan. 30, officers of the Lawton Police Department responded to a 911 call regarding a domestic disturbance at an apartment. The woman who made the call told the dispatcher that Heath had pointed a gun at her and threatened her. The complainant explained that after the responding officers detained Heath, they saw the buttstock of a rifle in plain view, sticking out from between a mattress and box springs. They ultimately discovered three pistols and two rifles. Because of items discovered in the apartment, numerous FBI personnel responded immediately.

A federal grand jury returned a two-count indictment on April 3 that alleged that not only did Heath have illegal possession of firearms, but also illegal possession of explosives, which under the relevant criminal statute includes detonating cord, Downing said. The indictment sought forfeiture of five firearms, 1,404 rounds of various kinds of ammunition and two lengths of detonating cord.