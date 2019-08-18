A heart for all

What brings us together is not our shared faith, but our collective humanity. This ability to see faith in all life is what drives Paul Gore, the head chaplain for Comanche County Memorial Hospital, to serve in the chaplaincy.

Chaplains, particularly those serving in a healthcare environment, encounter people from every conceivable culture, religion and creed.

“In my belief system, all people are made in the image of God. It’s that idea that motivates my ministry. All people need care, total strangers, people who are very different than me, it doesn’t matter because they all have the same human need,” Gore said.

This belief motivates Gore in his duties as a chaplain. Addressing the needs of the patient be they spiritual, physical emotional or social. It is his desire to serve that creates the bridge between the patient and himself. He recognizes that, even if he is speaking with another Baptist, it is unlikely that they will hold all of the same beliefs.

It’s the one misconception about chaplains that Gore works tirelessly to dispel, that notion that chaplains exist only for religious or ceremonial purposes.

“For some people, that’s what they want, and I’m happy to provide that. But for a lot of people, people that are suffering, they’re not there for a Bible study, they just want to get well.”