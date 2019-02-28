Healthy Living Initiative begins in three schools

Oklahoma has the fifth highest obesity rate for youth ages 10-17, according The State of Obesity, an annual report compiled by the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation. To change these statistics, children in three elementary schools in Lawton are beginning a new program which emphasizes nutrition and physical activity.

Sandy Foster, program director for Healthy Living-TSET said that the Healthy Living program is working with kids from Freedom Elementary, Pat Henry Elementary and Whittier Elementary in Lawton.

“My goal is to make people aware of unhealthy habits and how their choices affect their future,” she said. “The program’s goal is to provide information about the overall health of children and adults, including good nutrition and tobacco use.

“Stress release, good nutrition and physical activity are part of the program, which is crafted to fit the children’s needs,” Foster said. “We have a month to learn what the students need and to teach them how to live a better, more healthy life.”

She went on to say that data from the Walk Program that was implemented four or five years ago in the Lawton Public Schools showed that up to 44 percent of students in the Lawton Public School district were overweight.