Hazardous Waste Worker Training program to be held on Fort Sill

Transitioning Fort Sill soldiers, veterans and family members with DOD ID cards will soon be offered a grant-funded two-week certificate program at no cost to participants.

Beginning Monday and running through April 12, the course will take place at the Truman Education Center, Building 3281. The course is sponsored by Barton Community College in Great Bend, Kan.

The Hazardous Waste Worker Training or HWWT program gives soldiers credentials to help them find work after their tenure in the US Army ends.

Classes will be from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. each weekday and will cover Occupational Safety and Health Administration, OSHA, Hazardous Materials Training, OSHA 10-hour General Industry Safety and Hazardous Waste Operations and Emergency Response, culminating in a hands-on hazardous waste-handling simulation. A final exam is required to complete the training.