Gunshots, guitar case lead to arrest

Gunshots and a guitar case were enough for Lawton police to be suspicious. What was inside the case was enough for a man to be arrested.

Brandon Michael Fortner, 27, of Lawton, made his initial appearance Wednesday in Comanche County District Court where he received felony charges of possession of a firearm after former conviction of a felony and committing a felony with a firearm with a defaced identification number, records indicate. He has prior felony convictions in Texas: August 2014, two counts of forgery with a financial instrument; and March 2018, unauthorized use of motor vehicle.

LPD Officer Austin Mahsetky reported being on patrol shortly before 12:30 a.m. Tuesday in the area of Northwest Smith Avenue and Fort Sill Boulevard when he heard what sounded like two gunshots a few blocks away. Once he was near Northwest 14th Street and Smith Avenue, he saw two men riding bicycles southbound at a fast rate.