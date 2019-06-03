Guest composer to headline CU New Music Festival

Composer William Roger Price will headline Cameron University’s New Music Festival at 7:30 p.m. Thursday.

Price will present an evening of contemporary art music. The concert takes place in the McCutcheon Recital Hall, located in the Music Building of the Louise D. McMahon Fine Arts Complex and is open to the public at no charge. Cameron’s New Music Festival is made possible by Cameron University Lectures and Concerts Series.

A professor of piano and composition at the University of Tulsa, Price is one among a small number of pianists who has composed and performed his own piano concertos. He also is one of the few Americans who have premiered their own concertos in Europe. Price premiered his own Piano Concerto No. 2, appearing as soloist and composer, with the Madeira (Portugal) Classical Orchestra.