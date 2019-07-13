Groups speak out against detention camps

Close to 50 people gathered at Shepler Park to call for an end to human detention and other inhumane practices at Friday’s Lights for Liberty rally and candlelight vigil.

While 50 people gathered in Lawton might not bring an end to detention camps, it was merely a small part of a much larger machine as more than 800 other vigils occurred around the world at the exact same time Friday night.

The event was dedicated specifically to remembering the unaccompanied minors who are being detained at Fort Sill. Lights for Liberty is just the latest event held in protest of what many deem inhumane treatment of refugees.

“At 9 o’clock (in Oklahoma), in all those different time zones, candles will be lit to help amplify the voices of those who don’t currently have a voice,” event organizer Heidi Kamm said. “We want to shine a light on their behalf and just ask for better treatment, for dignity and equality.”

Kamm had come down from Norman to be at the protest at Shepler Park on June 22, and shortly after, began planning another rally to bring more attention to the more than 30,000 people being held in detention centers across the country.