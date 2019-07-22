Great Plains takes next step in culinary arts upgrade

The governing board for Great Plains Technology Center approved a demolition contract Wednesday, taking the next step in a $4 million project that will modernize the campus' culinary arts program.

Great Plains' school board approved a $49,996.87 contract with Perry Mechanical to do the demolition of interior walls and associated work in the east wing of Building 100, the oldest building on campus. When the project is done by the beginning of the 2020-2021 school year, Great Plains will have new dining rooms, a genuine commercial/teaching kitchen, more storage space and more appropriate classrooms for culinary arts students.