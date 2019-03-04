Great Plains to renovate culinary arts teaching area

It’s not your grandma’s kitchen. Or your momma’s.

At least, it won’t be when contractors finish rebuilding the kitchen/teaching area in Great Plains Technology Center’s main building as part of a modernization effort for the culinary arts program.

While class space around the kitchen area has been filled in over the years and aging equipment has been replaced, the kitchen itself dates to 1970, when Building 100 was new and the only facility on the Great Plains campus.

That will change this summer when Great Plains launches a $4 million renovation project that will create a new teaching area for students enrolled in the culinary arts program. While it means students, faculty and staff must find another option for lunch and snacks, rather than relying on the dining room for meals that culinary arts students create, it also means students will have state-of-the-art facilities when the 2020-2021 school year begins, said Great Plains Superintendent Clarence Fortney.

The project has been on Great Plains’ radar for years, but it has become a reality because of a $1 million grant from the McMahon Foundation, coupled with funding available because Great Plains Technology Center now has its full 5 mill building levy for the first time in its history. That mill levy increase was approved by Great Plains voters last year; McMahon’s board of trustees approved its grant last month.

“It’s the original facility,” Fortney said, pointing to a kitchen located between the dining room and serving area on one side and classroom and storage space on the other.