Great Plains budget to increase

The 2019-2020 budget for Great Plains Technology Center will increase by more than $600,000 over the previous year, under preliminary estimates given recently to the facility’s Board of Education.

Board members won’t receive — and act on — the final budget until October, but Great Plains Superintendent Clarence Fortney said things are looking good, in terms of revenues that are being received. A 50-cent per hour increase in tuition paid by adult students is helping, as is the fact Great Plains receives its full 5 percent allowance in the building fund ad valorem tax (state law caps what schools may receive in that category at 5 percent).

And, state funding allocations are up by $997,037, as the State of Oklahoma reverses a long-standing trending of cutting allocations to agencies across the state, including those dedicated to education.

“It’s the first year I’ve seen an increase (in state funding) since I’ve been superintendent,” Fortney said, adding the news was welcome.

The total budget (if approved by the board later this year) will be $22,448,823, an increase of $630,375 over the 2018-2019 budget.