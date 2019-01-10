Gray named Utilities director

Carl Gray has been named the City of Lawton’s Public Utilities Department deputy director, effective Oct. 21.

Gray brings more than 10 years of experience in the public utilities field to the City of Lawton and was most recently employed by the Oklahoma Rural Water Association. He was formerly a superintendent at the city’s Southeast Water Treatment Plant.

“I have an interest in Lawton — the community, the people and area as a whole,” Gray said. “And I’m very much looking forward to beginning work.”