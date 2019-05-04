Members of the Lawton Public Schools’ Board of Education acknowledged Monday the importance of recognizing the culture of Native American students.

The debate came as members discussed whether graduating seniors may wear tribal regalia when they participate in graduation ceremonies. The answer is yes: district administrators said it has been standard practice at Lawton High for years, while MacArthur and Eisenhower high schools allowed the practice last year.

The distinction of recognizing tribal culture is important, said Cornell Pewewardy, a retired educator and area native who is the educational liaison for the Comanche Nation. Pewewardy, who is of Comanche and Kiowa descent, said he returned to the area last year and has been engaged in activities that explain the importance of culture and how people honor that culture.

He said Lawton has to recognize the diversity within the community and honor that diversity. And, that extends to Lawton Public Schools, he said, adding the Comanche Nation, with 534 members enrolled in the district, is the largest tribal culture represented.