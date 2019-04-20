Goodyear celebrates 700 millionth tire

Friday was not just a celebration of another historic milestone for Goodyear Tire and Rubber Company plant.

It was a celebration of years of hard work, of persistence and of family.

Just months after the 40th anniversary of manufacturing its first tire, the Lawton Goodyear plant manufactured its 700 millionth tire this week. On Friday, a group of employees gathered on the lawn outside the plant, where a large number “700” was painted on the ground. Donning commemorative shirts, the employees stood around the numbers as drones took pictures from overhead.

The number itself is extraordinary. To see it numerically (700,000,000) is rare. But the number doesn’t just represent the number of tires made. It’s representative of the lives affected by the plant.

Lives like that of Greg Fields.