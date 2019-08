The public will get a chance to see the Goodyear blimp Wingfoot Three when it makes a stop in Lawton today.

The blimp will be moored at the Goodyear-Lawton tire manufacturing plant, No. 1 SW Goodyear Blvd. The public may view the blimp from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. It is expected to leave on Friday. During its stay, it will provide rides to Goodyear plant associates.