Goodyear Blimp returns to Lawton

Goodyear’s Blimp Wingfoot Two will be in Lawton today and Saturday, the third time in three years, as it makes its way across the United States, according to a press release.

There are no plans for passenger flights or public viewing during this brief visit as the airship’s crew will enjoy Lawton as a resting point along the travel route.

The airship’s 2,600-mile journey across the United States will cover 10 states, including California, Arizona, New Mexico, Texas, Arkansas, Missouri, Illinois, Indiana, Michigan and Ohio.

The airship will dock on the north field of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company manufacturing plant at No. 1 SW Goodyear Boulevard. It will arrive in the late afternoon today and depart Sunday morning.