Geronimo tornado victim asks community for help rebuilding

GERONIMO — Two days after a tornado touched down near Geronimo and destroyed two homes, one victim has turned to the community for help.

Charles McKinney was asleep early Saturday morning at his home at the intersection of Northeast 145th and New Hope when a severe storm quickly developed — producing an EF2 tornado. He was awoken by the torrential rains and high winds outside. Within seconds, McKinney was just trying to survive.

“He started hearing debris from the rest of the buildings on his property his home,” said friend Brooks Leatherman on a GoFundMe campaign page. “The next thing he knew, his home was moving and being torn apart around him.”