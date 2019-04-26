Fundraiser Tea slated for Saturday at Mattie Beal Home

A high tea at the historic Mattie Beal Home will be held Saturday from 2-4 p.m. The event is to raise money for the venue. The Mattie Beal Home is located at SW 5th Street and Summit.

The fundraiser will help with expenses for the home such as maintenance, utilities and upkeep, according to Sharon Stephen, events chair for the Lawton Heritage Association.

“The event also gives people exposure to the Mattie Beal Home and the history of Lawton,” she said.

“We had our first tea in 2012,” Sherene Williams, a member of the Lawton Heritage Association said. “We hope people will come and visit and a self-guided tour of the home is included in the ticket.”

Yuri Schendel is president of the group and is excited about the event.

“We hope people will come out and enjoy the afternoon,” she said. “In the past, mothers and daughters, mothers and granddaughters and great-grandmothers and great-granddaughters have attended. It’s a nice way to make some good memories for years to come.”