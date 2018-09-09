You are here

Home » News » Local » Fun events close out county fair

Fun events close out county fair

Sun, 09/09/2018 - 4:24am Staff
Judges feast on pies, salsa as kids make creations

Dessert first, then the main course. That's how things worked at the "Family Fun Day" that capped this year's Comanche County Free Fair.

Janie Dupler was again the leader of the pack in the Pie Contest, taking first place in both fruit and nut categories as well as a third in cream. In the exhibits portion of the fair conducted earlier this week, she won first in class and Best of Show with her three-layer hummingbird cake.

Continue reading on the Daily Edition

The Lawton Constitution

102 SW 3rd, Lawton, OK
Classifieds: (580) 357-9545
Circulation: (580) 353-6397
Switchboard: (580) 353-0620