Fun events close out county fair

Dessert first, then the main course. That's how things worked at the "Family Fun Day" that capped this year's Comanche County Free Fair.

Janie Dupler was again the leader of the pack in the Pie Contest, taking first place in both fruit and nut categories as well as a third in cream. In the exhibits portion of the fair conducted earlier this week, she won first in class and Best of Show with her three-layer hummingbird cake.