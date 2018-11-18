You are here

Frontier Days provides hands-on lessons

Sun, 11/18/2018 - 3:21am Glen Brockenbush

You’re never too old — or young — to learn something new.

And in a day and age where learning is sometimes reduced to watching “educational videos” on the Internet, hands-on learning was the name of the game on Saturday.

In conjunction with the Lawton Fort Sill Chamber of Commerce, three local museums — Museum of the Great Plains, Comanche National Museum and the General Tommy Franks Leadership Mobile Museum — teamed together to host Frontier Days: Step Into the Past, a free event that allowed guests of all ages to learn about different aspects of different cultures. But the learning wasn’t limited to the youngsters; visitors of all ages were on hand to learn something new and to enjoy the (at the time) beautiful weather.

