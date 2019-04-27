Friday evening accident sends one person to hospital

A Friday evening accident sent one person to the hospital and two others were cited.

Lawton Police were dispatched to the area of Rogers Lane and Morningside on a three car accident. The driver of a Toyota Camry heading eastbound on Rogers Lane got distracted and rear ended a Hyundai and F150 who were stopped for traffic according to the police report.

The driver of the Hyundai was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.