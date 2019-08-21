Friday deadline to register to participate in Shoshonean Numic Language Reunion

Deadline is Friday to register for the 20th Annual Shoshonean Numic Language Reunion.

The theme for this year’s reunion is “Reviving the Past to Awaken the Future.”

All Shoshonean descendants are invited to register for the reunion, to be held Sept. 16-20 and hosted by the Comanche Nation at the Comanche Nation Complex, Watchetaker Hall, 9 miles north of Lawton.

“Other Shoshonean tribes will be traveling from near and far to participate and among those include Shoshone-Bannock, Eastern Shoshone, Western Shoshone, Northern Paiute, and Ute,” said Eleanor McDaniel, one of the event organizers.

Events will include sunrise services, workshops, youth activities, fashion show, language sharing, history sharing and cultural sharing, storytelling, tribal dances, games and tours.

Register to participate in contests such as hand drum, tipi, bow and arrow, frybread and shiny ball.