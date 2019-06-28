Freedom Fest will be held in city park

The City of Lawton’s official Independence Day celebration, the annual Freedom Festival, will kick off at 10 a.m. Saturday in Elmer Thomas Park.

This will mark the fifth straight year that the city has held the festival in the park, and it promises to draw crowds from around the area and across the state.

The festival is hosted by the City of Lawton in partnership with numerous local businesses and individuals. According to Keith Jackson, Lawton-Fort Sill Freedom Festival Committee Chair, the festival is always well attended.

The Freedom Festival features fun events for the whole family including a children’s area, car and motorcycle show, food and sales vendors, live entertainment and more.

But the real spectacle will be the evening’s fireworks display, billed as one of the largest in the state.

The fireworks will begin at approximately 9:30 p.m. and will be choreographed to music. Listeners can tune into the live broadcast on MAGIC 95, 95.3 FM. The broadcast also can be heard via the MAGIC 95 app, or at magic953.com.