Free Trappers travel back in time for Fall Rendezvous

Starting Thursday, a group of local history buffs will trade denim and sneakers for buckskin and boots for four days living among southwest Oklahoma’s trees and wildlife.

The annual Beaver Creek Free Trappers Fall Rendezvous will run through Sept. 22 near Sterling. About 15 people will come together to carry on the tradition of primitive camping and wilderness survival of the 19th century fur trappers and traders in the American West.

According to Steven Stricklan, media relations for Beaver Creek Free Trappers, the group will use a few modern amenities — like readily available firewood and water — throughout the weekend, but they do their best to keep it to a minimum.