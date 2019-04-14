Frederick robotics students to compete on world stage

FREDERICK — A group of Frederick High School robotics students will compete in the world stage this week.

Bomber Robotics will field two teams, System Overload and Cybernetics, in the 2019 FIRST Championship, which starts Wednesday in Houston and continues through Friday. This is the first time the young program has fielded any team, let alone two, in the world championship. Tom Hensley, robotics coach, said he couldn’t be more pleased with the hard work of his students this year.