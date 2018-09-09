Foster grandparent program a 'win-win' at Bishop School
Sun, 09/09/2018 - 11:28pm Glen Brockenbush
For nearly 20 years, local senior citizens have been helping students at Bishop Public School through a program offered by Delta Community Action Foundation.
The Delta Foster Grandparent Program provides a way for volunteers age 55 and up to stay active by serving children and youth in their communities.
The name of the program is slightly misleading, because it has more to do with being a mentor than actual care-giving.