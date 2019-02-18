You are here

Fort Sill recruits undergo new fitness test

Mon, 02/18/2019 - 11:21pm Mitch Meador

The recruits in week two of Combat Basic Training weren’t out on the field just to enjoy the scenery. The Army, as always, had a higher purpose for them: breaking a sweat.

Not an easy task in the frigid pre-dawn hours on Presidents Day. The moon was so big it looked like a giant cheese wheel in the sky. The weather app on the iPhone put the ambient temperature at 25 degrees F but helpfully added that with the wind speed of 18 mph factored in it would actually feel like 11.

Nonetheless, the 197 soldiers-in-training from C Battery, 1st Battalion, 19th Field Artillery (FA), gave it their best. Under the command of Capt. David Johnson, they started off at “0-dark-30” with their conditioning drill and warm-up before proceeding to the three-repetition dead lift, the medicine ball throw, the hand-release pushups, the sprint-drag-carry, the leg tuck and a two-mile run.

