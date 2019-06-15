Fort Sill has heaps to celebrate for Army’s 244th birthday

Fort Sill had plenty of things to celebrate on the U.S. Army’s 244th birthday – awards to three of its most competitive enlisted soldiers, the premiere of an overture in honor of the post’s 150th anniversary and the ceremonial cutting of the Army birthday cake.

Staff Sgt. Benhur Rodriguez of B Battery, 1st Battalion, 19th Field Artillery (FA), 434th FA Brigade was named the 2019 Fort Sill Drill Sergeant of the Year, Staff Sgt. Daniel Cook of 1st Battalion, 40th FA, 434th FA Brigade the Noncommissioned Officer of the Year and Spc. Thomas Massengill of A Battery, 1st Battalion, 30th FA, 428th FA Brigade the Soldier of the Year.

Each of them received a Meritorious Service Medal, a statuette representing the category for which they won and a USAA medallion.

Fires Center of Excellence and Fort Sill Command Sgt. Maj. John Foley called them “the best of the best.”

“We’re talking about two soldiers that will represent this installation at the two-star level at TRADOC (Training and Doctrine Command),” Foley said. “Here on Fort Sill there’s about 7,000 soldiers that could compete, from about private E-2 to sergeant first class E-7 for Best Warrior Competition for NCOs or soldiers. We started with 11. We had one who had to drop out due to injuries so we ended up with 10, six noncommissioned officers and four junior enlisted soldiers.