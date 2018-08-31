Foot march decides top Drill Sgt. of Year award

What he lacked in rank, he made up for in performance.

As he sat in Vessey Hall alongside the other 10 contenders, Sgt. Devin M. Crawford was so startled to hear Center of Initial Military Training (CIMT) Command Sgt. Maj. Edward W. Mitchell omit the word "Staff" from his announcement of this year's winner that he was stunned into silence.

After a long pause for thought, he managed to say, "This is pretty unexpected," and thanked those who came to Fort Sill to support and push him through the five-day competition.