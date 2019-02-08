Foot chase, standoff leads to tear gas, arrest

Three people were arrested Thursday morning after one man already in handcuffs led Altus police on a short foot chase that ended with a blast of tear gas following a short standoff.

Altus Police Chief Tim Murphy said the arrest happened shortly before 2 a.m. following a report of someone using narcotics at an apartment complex.

Officers arrived to 1305 Springfield Drive and smelled burnt marijuana coming from inside a parked car. Murphy said a 28-year-old man was found inside, along with a firearm sitting in plain view. The man was removed from the car and placed in handcuffs.

After being handcuffed, Murphy said the man took off running, leading police to a nearby apartment at 1201 Union Circle. The chief said the man refused orders to exit the apartment and tear gas was later deployed into the apartment. Three people, including the man, were taken into custody.