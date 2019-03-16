Foot-chase fugitive caught under house

A man wanted for warrants gave police a foot chase that ended with the man being Tasered while hiding under a house.

Lawton Police Officer Brandon Becker reported being on patrol shortly after 8:30 p.m. Wednesday in the area of Southwest 9th Street and Summit Avenue when the man was seen walking down the alley between Southwest 8th and 9th Street. Officer Anthony Foreman recognized the man as one who had arrest warrants and tried to contact the man, However, that’s when the man turned and ran down the alley.

The chase continued and the man jumped a fence of a home at 915 SW 8th. According to the report, officers found the man hiding in a crawl space in front of the home and commanded the man to show his hands and crawl out. Instead,