Following shooting outside motorcycle club, police investigate city’s fifth homicide

A Saturday morning shooting near a south Lawton nightclub left one injured and police investigating the city’s fifth homicide of the year.

Police were called around 2:30 a.m. to the 1800-1900 block West Lee Boulevard, on the report of a shooting and found two people who were shot. One person was wounded and another was found dead, both lying on the ground of the parking lot.

“The shooting has been ruled a homicide investigation at this time,” according to Sgt. Tim Jenkins, LPD information officer.