You are here

Home » News » Local » Flying lead results in vehicle damage

Flying lead results in vehicle damage

Fri, 08/09/2019 - 4:56am Scott Rains

Bullets flying outside a Lawton club the morning of Aug. 3 resulted in several cars damaged from gunfire and police left in search of a suspect.

Officers were calls around 1:30 a.m. to the G-Spot, 1714 Cache Road, after it was reported that several vehicles in the parking lot had been damaged from a drive-by shooting.

LPD Officer Chris Biegler and Sgt. David Folkert responded and a club bouncer said a vehicle was shot in the parking lot. It was discovered that three vehicles sustained damage.

One vehicle had a bullet hole to the front left headlight and another in the front lower side driver’s side door where it meets the front quarter-panel, the report states. Another vehicle had a bullet hole to the right rear side of the vehicle, but the extent of damage was unknown.

A witness told Sgt. Daniel Hallagin that he saw a black male point a firearm out of the passenger window of a black Mustang and begin to open fire. He told the officer the shooter pointed the gun “directly at him” before firing, the report states.

Continue reading on the Daily Edition

The Lawton Constitution

102 SW 3rd, Lawton, OK 73501
Classifieds: (580) 357-9545
Circulation: (580) 353-6397
Switchboard: (580) 353-0620