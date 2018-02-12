Fisher becomes LPD's first female lieutenant

A piece of history took place at the Lawton Police station on Friday.

With friends, family and colleagues on hand, LPD Corrections Officer Tika Fisher was promoted to corrections lieutenant, making her the first female lieutenant in the history of the department. Although she might have appeared a bit put off by the pomp and circumstance of the ceremony, Fisher was certainly aware of the significance.

“It means a lot, just because we’ve never had a female lieutenant,” Fisher said. “We don’t have a lot of turnover at the lieutenant positions so this is a big deal.”

It’s an even bigger deal considering how quickly she rose to lieutenant. She joined the Lawton Police Department in 2012. Over the next five years, Fisher proved herself to be a dependable officer who went the extra mile. Police Chief James Smith said Fisher was someone who didn’t need much prodding.