First responders testify in Harris trial for murder

The second day of a trial for a 51-year-old Lawton man accused of killing his wife during a methamphetamine-fueled incident in February 2018 featured first responder testimony.

Comanche County District Judge Gerald Neuwirth’s courtroom was the scene for the prosecution’s case against Brandon Wayne Harris. Prosecution was argued by Assistant District Attorney Jill Oliver. Oklahoma Indigent Defense lawyer Ron Williams would cross-examine the day’s witnesses.

Harris is on trial for second-degree murder as well as possession of controlled dangerous substances with intent to distribute and possession of drug paraphernalia. If convicted, Harris faces between 10 years and life in prison.

Clean shaven and clad in a white dress shirt, Harris cut a different figure than his appearance when Lawton police made first contact with him the morning of Feb. 10, 2018. He is accused of being responsible for the death of his wife, Heather Harris.

According to court affidavits, the couple had been smoking methamphetamine before they got into an altercation with one another the evening before. Harris told law enforcement his wife became unconscious multiple times during the fight, and that some of the instances were a result of him tying her down. He is accused of pinning her wrists and legs until she became unconscious and eventually died.

First responders found the woman naked and unresponsive after being called to the home shortly before 1 a.m. at 7305 NW Andrews. Twelve-year LPD veteran Lt. Daniel Harter testified that he believed something was amiss when he arrived and saw the woman lying on the kitchen floor.