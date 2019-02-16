First Responders Luncheon Held

Bar-S Foods hosted a luncheon for first responders in Southwest Oklahoma from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. Friday at First United Methodist Church.

By 11:30 a.m., approximately 40-50 first responders had already gone through the serving line. Most of them, at that time, were firefighters and ambulance crews. There also were fire chiefs, assistant fire chiefs and firefighters who had been on the job for as little as two years and as long as 24 years.

When asked what they liked best about the job they do, a majority said that they enjoyed helping people. Another favorite answer was that the job that they had was different everyday.

One of those enjoying the luncheon was Kyle Nyhart, who has been with the Lawton Fire Department for six years. He drives the fire trucks and is a paramedic.

“My dad was a firefighter in Arizona and I wanted to follow in his footsteps when I grew up, and that’s what I did,” Nyhart said.

Captain Steve Thornton has been with the fire department for 22 years and grew up here.