First Christian Church added to Register in 1985

Sent by the Oklahoma Territorial Missionary Society, the Reverend A. B. Carpenter arrived in Lawton on August 1, 1901, to establish a Christian Church. Two days later, a large tent arrived and a few interested people set up the tent on Goo Goo Avenue. Sunday, August 4, saw the first services.

The site chosen for a permanent structure was 7th and D Avenue and the lot was purchased for $387.50. The tent was immediately moved to this location and served as the meeting place for those organizing the public school system. The first church structure was used as a court for Comanche County until the erection of a courthouse in 1905.