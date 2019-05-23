First Baptist Church youth group plans reunion starting Friday

A reunion of a different kind is taking place this weekend.

The youth group from First Baptist Church is coming together for a reunion of friends and the event has been planned by several people, including Miles L. Mitzner, formerly of Lawton.

“I was a member of the church from June, 1971 until the summer of 1982,” Mitzner said. “We have 171 folks who have given their RSVP for the reunion so far. I never dreamed that many people would be coming to the reunion, but I am so glad that they are. We have people from Pennsylvania, California and Florida coming as well as people all over the United States.”

“During our time at FBC, stars aligned and atoms collided in such a fantastic way that had we not had the most awesome time ever, it is unlikely that any of us would have wanted to come back,” Mitzner said.

“We lived in a time called the Jesus Movement which was an Evangelical Christian movement beginning on the West Coast of the United States in the late 1960s and early 1970s and spreading primarily throughout North America, Europe and Central America before subsiding by the late 1980s,” he said. “Just think of that happening on either coast today.”