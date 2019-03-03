Finding a way to yes – together

It is very hard to change any community culture and achieve great success without having a clear understanding of what it is you are hoping to accomplish. Attempting to make changes absent a clear understanding would be like embarking on a journey with no clear idea of where it is you want to go. A vision of the “end state” – what your world looks like when your ideas are implemented – is needed to ensure your efforts stay on track and that defined success is possible. For several years, the Lawton Fort Sill Chamber of Commerce and its special committees – Lawton Fort Sill Working Group and Fires Patriots – have worked to create systems, plans and strategies to enable community advancement. Our Five Year Strategy, we are delighted to introduce to you, represents the roadmap that resulted from this effort. This Five Year Strategy serves as a guide for all who work for, or support, the Chamber of Commerce. It enables our different groups to speak with one voice. It will enable us to “Find a way to yes – together.”