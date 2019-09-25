Fifth-graders explore career options

As Devon Froehlich surveyed a roomful of giddy fifth-grade students Tuesday morning, she couldn’t help but remember when she sat in their spot, just a handful of years ago.

The Lawton High School junior is also a student at Great Plains Technology Center, and this week she helped lead workshops on aerospace engineering for students from across the region. The workshop is one of eight offered during Great Plains’ annual two-week Discovery Zone program for middle schoolers.

On Tuesday afternoon, fifth-grade students and teachers from Cache Public Schools took over the Worley Center on the Great Plains campus, moving in 15-minute increments between stations designed to spark curiosity in careers in the medical, engineering, construction and technology fields.

At Froehlich’s station, she and Great Plains student Brandon Jones pointed out the basics of aerodynamics, using a diagram to teach students about thrust, lift, drag and gravity. They then demonstrated for Cache students how to fold sheets of paper into airplanes and fly them through small orange hoops.

“I really like working with the kids,” said Froehlich, who is in her first year studying digital electronics at Great Plains.

Though didn’t know what she wanted to study when she visited the Discovery Zone in her fifth-grade year, Froehlich said she realized not too long after, in eighth grade, that she wanted to study electronics.