Fencing must conform to building regulations

A preschool operating in downtown Lawton will have to add brick columns to its fence to ensure the structure meets building codes in place for that area of the city.

Members of the Lawton Urban Renewal Authority, acting as the Downtown Lawton Architectural Review Committee, rejected a request from Scissortail Children’s School for a certificate of architectural conformance for a fence it will put around a playground north of the school, at 102 SW B. The preschool is located at 111 SW C.

The school is planning to erect an opaque wooden fence around its children’s play area, something that will allow it to meet state safety regulations for playground areas. But, that wooden fencing doesn’t quite meet the architectural standards crafted for businesses in the downtown area.

The review committee said that while the red brick building itself easily meets all building regulations, the wooden fence does not, even though the fencing will be earth tone in color. But, members and Community Services Director Richard Rogalski said that could be easily remedied by placing some brick columns along the fence line, with the brick keyed to match the deep red brick of the main building.