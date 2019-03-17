Federal Building added to Register in 2000

This three-story structure with full basement was built in 1915 and 1917 and is one of the few historic buildings left in downtown Lawton. Its setting has changed dramatically since the early 1970s when the majority of the commercial buildings were razed to make way for an enclosed mall.

The Department of the Treasury was responsible for the construction of all federal buildings during this period and was under the supervision of architect Oscar Wenderoth. The Supervising Architect’s Office was one of the largest architectural design offices in America.